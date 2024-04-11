'Amar Singh Chamkila', Manoj Bajpai-Starrer 'Silence 2' Top OTT Choices This Week

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Get ready for an exhilarating week ahead on the OTT, packed with captivating stories -- from the riveting true tale of 'Amar Singh Chamkila', to the adrenaline-pumping sequel 'Silence 2'.

Here is a list of five titles that have caught the attention of IANS --

'Fallout':

Based on one of the beloved video game franchises, 'Fallout' is the story of haves and haves not in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have.

The series stars Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudary, Michael Emerson, and Moises Arias. While filmmaker Jonathan Nolan directed the first three episodes of the eight-episode first season, he co-produced the series with his wife Lisa Joy under their banner, Kilter Films.

'Fallout' will premiere in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, starting April 11 on Prime Video.

'Heartbreak High' season 2:

The Australian series is created by Michael Jenkins and Ben Gannon.

All our heroes are back for term two at the 'lowest ranking school in the district'. But fresh hotties, a new sports teacher, and a mystery assailant throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is seeing dirty tactics run rife through Hartley High.

It will stream on Netflix on April 11.

'Amar Singh Chamkila':

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The film charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'.

Shot in real locations, the film promises to transport the audience to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music, right to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila's voice would once roar.

The film is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. It will premiere on April 12 on Netflix.

'Stolen':

Award-winning writer Ann-Helen Laestadius portrays a young woman's struggle to defend her indigenous heritage in a world where xenophobia is on the rise, climate change is threatening reindeer herding, and young people choose suicide in the face of collective desperation.

It will stream on Netflix on April 12.

'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout':

Starring Manoj Bajpayee as ACP Avinash Verma, the movie is helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans.

Prachi Desai plays the role of Inspector Sanjana. The film revolves around a case of mass shootout that happened at a club named Night Owl Bar in Mumbai.

The movie also stars Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh in prominent roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, 'Silence 2: Night Owl Bar Shootout' will be released on ZEE5 on April 16.