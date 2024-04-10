               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Thousands Offer Eid Prayers Across J & K


4/10/2024 3:14:46 PM

              People offer eid prayers at Hazratbal dargah in Srinagar | KO photo

              Srinagar: The auspicious occasion of Eid
                Fitr was celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, as thousands of worshipers gathered for congregational Eid prayers.

                The Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar witnessed the largest congregation as historic Jamia Masjid remained locked for prayers since early today. Big gatherings were also witnessed at Khanqah-e-Maula, Alamdar's shrine in Chrari Sharief besides various Eidgahs and Imambargahs in different districts.

                The revered Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar was a sight to behold as worshipers, dressed in traditional attire, flocked to the premises from early morning, united in prayer and seeking blessings on Eid
                  Fitr.

                  Similarly, Chrari Sharief in Budgam and other Eidgahs throughout Jammu and Kashmir echoed with the resounding prayers of the faithful, with people from diverse backgrounds coming together to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

                  Local authorities and the administration made meticulous arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of prayers and to ensure the comfort and safety of the worshipers. Adequate security measures were implemented to maintain a peaceful environment.

                  The Eid prayers concluded on a peaceful note, further reinforcing the spirit of harmony and unity.

                  Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid in a statement informed that
                  after Fajar prayers today police personnel have closed the gates of Jama Masjid
                  Srinagar and
                  informed the Auqaf
                  that Eid Ul Fitr prayers scheduled for 9.30 AM are not being
                  permitted at
                  Jama Masjid today. Meanwhile , Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was again placed under house arrest early this morning.

                  “This action represents a distressing infringement on our religious freedoms and rights of our Muslim community, marking the third instance within the week that faithful devotees have been unjustly denied access to their largest place of worship,” it said.

                  “Previous occurrences, including during the significant observances of Juma Tul Vida and Shab Qadr, have already caused considerable distress and disappointment among
                  people,” it added.

                  “The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid strongly condemns these actions, which undermine the principles of religious freedom and the sanctity of our religious practices. The consistent denial of access to the mosque, especially during pivotal moments of spiritual reflection and communal prayer, is not only deeply disrespectful but also exacerbates the sense of alienation and grievance among the faithful,” the Auqaf said.(KNS)

