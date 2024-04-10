Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chandrapur Constituency Profile, Past Winners, Vote Share And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chandrapur is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Chandrapur seat comprises 6 Assembly segments including Rajura, Chandrapur, Ballarpur, Warora, Wani, Arni.

As per the schedule provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling date for Phase 1 in Maharashtra has been fixed for April 19, 2024.

Who are the main contenders?

The prominent candidates contesting in the 2024 Chandrapur Lok Sabha Constituency include Sudhir Mugantiwar from Bharatiya Janata Party and Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar from Congress.

2019 election results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Balubhau Alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar from INC won the seat with a margin of 44,763 votes. Balubhau Alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar was polled 559,507 votes with a vote share of 45.00 % and defeated Ahir Hansraj Gangaram from BJP who got 514,744 votes (41.53 %).

2014 election results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Ahir Hansraj Gangaram from BJP won the seat and was polled 508,049 votes with a vote share of 45.77%. INC candidate Deotale Sanjay Wamanrao got 271,780 votes (24.49 %) and was the runner-up Hansraj Gangaram defeated Deotale Sanjay Wamanrao by a margin of 236,269 votes.

In 2004, the BJP fielded Ahir Hansraj again, a move that proved successful. He won thrice in a row till 2014. As a result of his consistent victories, he was appointed the Minister of State for Home Affairs in the Modi government.

The Congress won the seat in the 2019 election, wresting it from the BJP, which has been winning since 2004. In the 1952 polls, Abdullahbhai Mulla Taherali of Congress won the Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat. This was followed by victories of VN Swami in 1957, and Lal Shyam Shah, an independent candidate, in 1962.

