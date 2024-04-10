Docnetwork Completes SOC 2 Type 1 And HIPAA Certifications For Campdoc And Schooldoc Platforms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DocNetwork announced that it has successfully completed both the SOC 2 Type 1 audit and HIPAA audit for its CampDoc and SchoolDoc platforms.

Conducted by Sensiba LLP, these external audits affirm that DocNetwork's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy, as well as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) standards for business associates.

As camps and schools increasingly use outside vendors to perform activities that are core to their business operations and strategy, it is critical that these youth serving organizations have trust and transparency into the operations and processes of the software systems they are using. DocNetwork's independent validation of security controls is crucial to ensure that the Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected Health Information (PHI) for campers, students, and staff is protected.

“We have always ensured the privacy and security of CampDoc and SchoolDoc, but having this verified by a third-party auditor further validates that we are doing all the right things to protect the camps and schools we serve,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of DocNetwork.“Our camps and schools can continue to feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of privacy, security, and compliance.”

Considered the gold standard for data security and health information, SOC 2 and HIPAA are extensive processes that ensure a company is managing data securely and in a manner that protects the privacy of its customers. Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type I and HIPAA audits demonstrates a major milestone for the company, and DocNetwork has already started their SOC 2 Type II audit.

CampDoc and SchoolDoc offer the most comprehensive solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away from home, and trusted by over 1,250 programs across all 50 states and internationally. Camps and schools should visit or for more information.

