C.K. Mcwhorter Endows America's Cup Regatta With Prestigious Mcwhorter Family Trust Warrant Of Excellence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GENEVA, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant acknowledgment of maritime excellence and innovation, the McWhorter Family Trust is honored to announce the bestowal of its prestigious Warrant of Excellence upon the America's Cup Regatta. This esteemed accolade is presented in recognition of the event's longstanding contribution to the sport of sailing, its pioneering spirit, and its commitment to the principles of competition, innovation, and sportsmanship.



A Legacy of Nautical Excellence

The America's Cup Regatta, renowned as the pinnacle of regatta, has captivated the world with its thrilling competitions and technological advancements. "The America's Cup has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to excellence, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of competitive sailing," said C.K. McWhorter, spokesperson for the McWhorter Family Trust. "It is this spirit of innovation and the relentless pursuit of perfection that we seek to honor with the Warrant of Excellence."

Innovation at the Helm

Throughout its illustrious history, the America's Cup has been a crucible for innovation in naval architecture and design. The regatta's emphasis on cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices has not only elevated the sport but also set new standards for maritime engineering and environmental stewardship. "By championing technological advancements and eco-friendly initiatives, the America's Cup serves as a beacon of progress and a model for the future of competitive sailing," McWhorter added.

Fostering Global Sportsmanship

Beyond its technological achievements, the America's Cup has played a pivotal role in bringing together nations in a celebration of maritime heritage and international camaraderie. The regatta's rich tradition of sportsmanship and global competition embodies the values that the McWhorter Family Trust endeavors to promote across all sectors of society.

A Vision for the Future

With the endorsement of the McWhorter Family Trust's Warrant of Excellence, the America's Cup is poised to continue its legacy of innovation and competition. The Trust is committed to supporting initiatives that inspire excellence, innovation, and a positive impact on the world. "We believe that the America's Cup will continue to inspire future generations of sailors, innovators, and enthusiasts around the globe," concluded McWhorter.

About McWhorter Family Trust

The McWhorter Family Trust invests in and supports initiatives that promote excellence, innovation, and sustainability. With a broad focus luxury asset classifications, and cultural preservation, the Trust is dedicated to making a meaningful impact on society and fostering a legacy of positive change.

Disclaimer, Disclosure & Legal Notice:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. It is not intended to provide specific recommendations, endorsements, or investment strategies. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Regulatory Considerations:

This press release is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers, sales, or purchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. McWhorter Foundation has not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may operate under exemptions. Any investment decisions should be made in consultation with appropriate legal and financial advisors, considering the individual circumstances and objectives of potential investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or suggested by any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, regulatory and legal developments, market conditions, and the outcome of negotiations. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: CONTACT: For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Tyler Wells VP Public Relations ...dation