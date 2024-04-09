Kuwait Amir Receives Eid Congratulations From Egyptian President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday received a phone call from Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi expressing heartfelt congratulations on Eid Al-Fitr.

President Al-Sisi hoped that the happy occasion would recur with all bounties and blessings for the two countries, gracious peoples, the Arab and Muslim nations and wished His Highness the Amir very good health.

His Highness the Amir expressed gratitude to the Egyptian president for the gracious gesture that depicted the depth of the relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples and expressed felicitations to President Al-Sisi on the happy occasion, wishing him very good health.

He has also wished the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and its gracious people will see that their aspirations for progress and prosperity have been attained under the wise leadership of his Excellency. (end)

