Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, April 9, 2024







Stocks Set to Stay Put at Open AdvertismentStock futures were little changed on Tuesday morning as investors looked ahead to the release of key inflation data.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials index fell three points to 39,216.Futures for the S&P 500 added 3.5 points to 5,256,75.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite moved forward 25.75 points, or 0.1%, to 18,320.75.Stocks ended Monday's trading near the flatline, with the S&P 500 closing with a marginal decline of 0.04% and the 30-stock Dow losing 0.03%. The NASDAQ Composite eked out a small gain of 0.03%.In the way of economic data, the National Federation of Independent Business will issue its small business survey results on Tuesday. In addition to Wednesday's release of the CPI, the Federal Reserve's minutes from its March meeting are also slated for that day.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.1% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng took 0.6%.Oil prices edged up nine cents to $86.34 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices brightened $20.90 to $2,371.90 U.S. an ounce.

