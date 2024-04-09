Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 90.63 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil per barrel went down 80 cents to USD 90.63 per barrel in on Monday compared to last Friday's price which was USD 91.43 pb, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday. In international markets, the Brent crude oil future contracts decreased by 79 cents to USD 90.38 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate crude went down 48 cents to USD 86.43 pb. (end) aam

