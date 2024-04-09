Wondrlab\'S Latest Ad For Payzapp By HDFC Bank Gets RCB Players To Sell, Literally

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 9th April: PayZapp by HDFC Bank joins the cricket fever with its new ad featuring RCB players. Continuing its proposition of maximum payment choices, Wondrlab India created this humorous ad that highlights the irony of the players being choiceless in the ad but having multiple payment choices on the app.



The film gets popular RCB players to \"sell\" like never before.



Talking about the campaign, Ravi Santhanam, Group Head, Chief Marketing Officer & Head - Direct to Consumer Business, HDFC Bank, says, \"PayZapp\'s partnership with RCB is a strategic move to leverage the cricket season extravaganza. With cricket being such a popular sport in the country, the league gives PayZapp an ideal opportunity to enhance visibility and mindshare. The partnership helps us strengthen the \'Choice of Payments\' brand positioning and build a better recall for PayZapp. We are proud to be the official payments partner of RCB.\"



Amit Akali, the CCO and co-founder of Wondrlab India, states, \"After the success of PayZapp\'s launch campaign, our goal was clear: to craft an advertisement that would once again break through the clutter, particularly amidst the fervour of the cricket season. Collaborating with RCB provided the perfect platform to place the players in unconventional scenarios, while they talk about payment choices on the app.\"



Gauri Gokarn, Content Director, Wondrlab India, added, \"With PayZapp, we\'ve always been quirky while talking about choices. And helping unleash the inner salesmen of the players was an absolute joy.\"



The film is now live and can be spotted during India\'s biggest cricket tournament, and on social media platforms.





About Wondrlab Network:



Launched in 2020, Wondrlab\'s vision is to create a global world-class network from India which encompasses marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Through its integrated marketing technology network, it gives clients a full-funnel approach to help them win through brand creation and monetization in a highly fragmented marketplace. The Wondrlab network includes What\'s Your Problem, a digital-first creative agency; Wisr- India\'s pioneering open tech platform connecting brands and schools to foster school empowerment through brand partnership; Opportune- a data-driven influencer marketing platform employing proprietary technology and a vast creator network to drive impactful influencer marketing campaigns; Neon- a performance marketing agency and Cymetrix â€“ a leading global CRM & Data Analytics company. These acquisitions collectively provide clients with a seamless full-funnel experience. Wondrlab recently launched its European operations with the acquisition of Poland-based WebTalk, a results-driven B2C digital marketing agency known for delivering outstanding outcomes in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region.

