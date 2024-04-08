Pakistan's Remittances Increased 16.4 Percent In March This Year: Central Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (NNN-APP) – Remittances sent by overseas Pakistani workers increased by 16.4 percent in March, this year, on a year-on-year basis, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said, yesterday.

The workers' remittances recorded an inflow of 2.9537 billion U.S. dollars in March, as compared to 2.5367 billion dollars in the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the remittances increased by 31.3 percent month-on-month, the SBP data showed.

Cumulatively, an inflow of 21.0368 billion dollars was recorded in the first nine months of the current fiscal year from Jul, 2023 to Jun, 2024, the data showed.

Last month, overseas remittances mainly came from Saudi Arabia with 703.1 million dollars, the United Arab Emirates with 548.5 million dollars, Britain with 461.5 million dollars and the United States with 372.5 million dollars, according to the central bank.– NNN-APP

