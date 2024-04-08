US Pushes ASML To Deny Maintenance In China

In an extreme case, if China has to send all the existing 1,500 lithography and testing machines in the country back to the Netherlands, ASML will not be able to pay the costs, he says. This is why the Netherlands is reluctant to meet the United States' demand, he says.

Some other commentators said if ASML is going to stop fixing some equipment in China, it should only affect a few advanced deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines, instead of hundreds of low-end ones.



From January 1 this year, the Dutch government stopped granting licenses for the shipment to China of ASML's most advanced DUV immersion lithography systems (NXT: 2000i, NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i and subsequent systems).



Caijing reporte last November that there were fewer than five ASML systems in China as advanced as NXT:2000i. The report said the total number of units of the NXT:1980Di, which is not subject to the US export ban, should be below 80 in China.

In an export control conference on March 27, Estevez told Reuters that the US is asking allies to stop domestic companies from servicing certain chip-making tools for Chinese customers.

“We are working with our allies to determine what is important to service and what is not important to service,” he said , hinting that the US will not target the non-core components that Chinese firms can repair themselves.



The Chinese Embassy in Washington complained that the US is overstretching the concept of national security and using pretexts to coerce other countries into joining its technological blockade against China.

Beijing's call for ending the US chip export ban and Washington's request for cutting off Chinese supply to Russia are now the two most important topics in the meetings between US and Chinese officials.



After meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Guangzhou on April 5-6 and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a press conference on Monday.

Yellen said she had difficult conversations about national security with her Chinese counterparts.



“President Biden and I are determined to do all that we can to stem the flow of material that is supporting Russia's defense-industrial base and helping it to wage war against Ukraine,” she said.“We continue to be concerned about the role that any firms, including those in the People's Republic of China, are playing in Russia's military procurement.”

She said Chinese companies must not provide material support for Russia's war, or they will face significant consequences. She also said any banks facilitating significant transactions that channel military or dual-use goods to Russia's defense industrial base expose themselves to the risk of US sanctions.

In a two-hour phone call on April 2, Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden that China is“not going to sit back and watch” if the US continues to suppress China's trade and technology development and add more and more Chinese entities to its sanctions lists.

At the same time, Biden raised concerns over China's support for Russia's defense industrial base and its impact on European and transatlantic security.