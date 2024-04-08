(MENAFN- Baystreet) McDonald's Stock Falls Into Oversold Territory. Should You Buy It?

N-Able Earns 5-Star Rating

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL) shares began the day and the week up only slightly. The global software company which helps IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide.

The 5-Star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships. For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support, and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners' long-term growth.

N-able provides numerous support and educational resources that help MSPs navigate the ever-changing challenges and demands of the market.

These initiatives include partner-focused events such as Empower and the N-able Roadshow series, providing networking and collaboration opportunities in various global locations.

Its news release concluded,“Its Business Transformation sessions and peer groups help drive tangible business outcomes to scale success for its MSP partners, and Head Nerd boot camps and office hours give advice on how to market, sell to prospects, and grow one's business.”

