South Korea, USA To Hold Talks On Deterring The DPRK

South Korea and the United States will discuss ways tostrengthen security cooperation and deter North Korean nuclear andmissile threats this week, Azernews reports,citing foreign media outlets.

The Korean-American Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) will beheld in Washington on Thursday. It is noted that during thenegotiations, the allies plan to discuss ways to implement the"Concept of the Alliance between the United States and the Republicof Korea in the field of defense," approved by their leaders inNovember last year.

The concept includes stepping up efforts for "enhanceddeterrence" against North Korea and strengthening regional securitycooperation with like-minded partners.

The talks will be attended by South Korean Deputy Minister ofDefense for Political Affairs Cho Chang Rae, U.S. AssistantSecretary of Defense for Security in the Indo-Pacific Region EliRatner and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for EastAsia Andrew Winternitz.

The talks, which will take place this week, are being consideredas part of preparations for the upcoming third meeting of theNuclear Advisory Group (NCG), which will be held in June.