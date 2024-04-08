               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Why Yellen's Reflation Pleas Fall Flat In Beijing


4/8/2024 8:13:19 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The People's Bank of China is giving a whole new meaning to“monetary science.” Asia's biggest economy's central bank is devising a program to provide as much as 500 billion yuan (US$69 billion) to support innovation in science and technology.

It's a“relending” scheme, meaning that the
PBOC
will extend credit to select institutions that lend
funds to targeted sectors in need of monetary support. Having unveiled the enterprise on April 7, during US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to Beijing, the Communist Party is demonstrating why Washington's hopes for massive reflationary stimulus seem unlikely to happen.

China's 2024 policy mix is inspiring a lively debate among international economists. Some believe the PBOC must learn from Japan's mistakes in the 1990s and print yuan aggressively to head off deflation. Others think structural reforms to fix China's property crisis, strengthen capital markets and address record youth unemployment are far more urgent.

But President Xi Jinping's team appears to favor a third way – hyper-targeted liquidity infusions coupled with efforts to shift growth engines towards tech-driven future industries that increase disruption and productivity – and, in this case, aimed directly where the PBOC's liquidity might play a key role in driving China upmarket.

Recent hints from the team led by Governor
Pan
Gongsheng suggest the PBOC is assuming a central role in driving the supply-side renaissance that Xi and Premier Li Qiang pledged –
And that this retooling effort, not old-school blasts of stimulus, is the priority.




Pan Gongsheng (pictured here as vice governor) is now the governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC). Photo: Twitter / New Straits Times / Screengrab

To start, the
new program
will channel one-year loans through 21 financial entities, including China Development Bank, Postal Savings Bank of China and other policy banks, state-owned commercial banks and joint-stock commercial banks. The loans will target small-and-midsize tech companies at an interest rate of 1.75%. The loans can be extended twice.

The push aims to ramp up support for science and tech-oriented SMEs in both the early stage of development and the growth stage. It will prioritize enterprises with great potential to power China's transformation and will finance the range of equipment renewal projects needed to accelerate digitalization and green initiatives across sectors.

Last week, the PBOC telegraphed the pivot as part of the minutes of its first-quarter Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Pan's team stressed the need to redouble structural reform efforts and create new mechanisms to increase efficiency in the real economy.

To be sure, the meeting spotlighted the need to revamp housing credit policies catering to city-specific requirements in order to bolster demand and support distressed property developers. Policymakers urged regulators to build a new model for real estate development to reduce the frequency of boom/bust cycles and temper risks as China opens the economy.

