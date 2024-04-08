Iraq, Kuwait establish strategic partnership to improve regional telecommunications infrastructure

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced the signing of a pivotal strategic partnership agreement with the State of Kuwait, aimed at bolstering Iraq's position in the region through the facilitation of international communications traffic to Europe. Under the direct oversight of Minister of Communications, Hiam Al-Yasiri, the General Company for Communications and Informatics formalized a strategic contract with Kuwait's Al-Zajel Company. This contract marks a concerted effort to channel international communications traffic to Europe via Iraq, leveraging Turkey as a transit point.



Minister Al-Yasiri underscored the strategic importance of this partnership, emphasizing its role in fortifying Iraq's regional standing and optimizing financial revenues in alignment with governmental objectives outlined in the federal budget law. This collaboration signals the initial step in a series of planned initiatives, including the implementation of submarine and transit cable projects. These endeavors aim to facilitate the passage of communications traffic from Gulf nations, as well as South and West Asian countries, to Europe via Iraqi sea and land ports, with transit through Turkey.



Highlighting the broader implications of these projects, Minister Al-Yasiri asserted that they position Iraq as a secure and competitive land corridor, offering an alternative to the predominant international sea route passing through the Suez Canal. She emphasized the potential of such initiatives to bolster the country's security stability while addressing the burgeoning demand for extensive Internet capacities across the region. By enhancing Iraq's role as a conduit for international communications traffic, these projects not only contribute to regional connectivity but also serve as a catalyst for economic growth and geopolitical significance in the broader Middle East.

