Crown Prince Joins Amman PSD Personnel For Iftar


4/7/2024 11:15:07 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Sunday joined the Public Security Directorate's Amman police personnel for iftar.


Crown Prince Hussein and the attendees also performed the maghreb prayer, according to a Royal Court statement.


