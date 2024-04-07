Cambodia Visa For Italian, New Zealand, Dutch, Latvian And Mexican Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR ITALIAN CITIZENS

The electronic visa, known as Cambodia e-visa, was implemented in 2006 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia. The online visa for Cambodia, known as the e-Visa, is available to residents of more than 200 nations, Italy included. Italian citizens can travel to Cambodia for tourism, leisure, or short-term business reasons by getting an eVisa. The Cambodia e-visa allows Italian citizens to remain in the country for up to 30 days. An eVisa for Italian citizens traveling to Cambodia remains valid for a period of three months starting from the date of issuance. Please remember that this visa allows only one entry into the country, so plan your trip accordingly. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



CAMBODIA VISA FOR MEXICAN CITIZENS

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



CAMBODIA VISA FOR DUTCH CITIZENS

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



CAMBODIA VISA FOR NEW ZEALAND CITIZENS

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



