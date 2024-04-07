U.S. Congress Infected By Russian Propaganda - Intel Committee Chair

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner, believes Russian propaganda has made its way into the U.S. legislature as members of Congress are spreading false messages about the war unleashed by Russia.

That's according to The Hill , Ukrinform reports.

"House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner (R-Ohio) stressed the expansive reach of Russian propaganda and said Sunday it has even presented itself on the floor of the U.S. Congress," the report said.

Turner said he agreed with Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who noted that "Russian propaganda has made its way into the United States, unfortunately, and it's infected a good chunk of my party's base."

"We see directly coming from Russia attempts to mask communications that are anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia messages, some of which we even hear being uttered on the House floor," Turner said.

“I mean, there are members of Congress today, who still incorrectly say that this conflict between Russia and Ukraine is over NATO, which of course it is not,” Turner said. "[Russian President] Vladimir Putin having made it very clear, both publicly and to his own population, that his view is that this is a conflict of a much broader claim of Russia, to Eastern Europe, and including claiming all of Ukraine territory as Russia's."

Turner said propaganda has made it increasingly more difficult to pass Ukraine aid and to present a clear picture of a battle between democracy and authoritarianism.

“Now, to the extent that this propaganda takes hold, it makes it more difficult for us to really see this as an authoritarian versus democracy battle, which is what it is. President Xi [Jinping] of China, Vladimir Putin himself have identified it as such,” Turner added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 13, the U.S. Senate passed the bill laying down aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan in the amount of $95 billion, including $60 billion set to be allocated for Ukraine.

The bill is yet to pass House before being forwarded to President Joe Biden to put it into force.

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Omages