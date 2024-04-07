Will Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Impact Ramadan Moon Sighting, Eid Al-Fitr?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ramadan, observed by Muslims worldwide is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is set to end this month. According to reports, the last day of Ramadan, which began on March 11, is expected to be April 8, 9 or 10. However, the dates vary as they totally depend on the sighting of the crescent moon. The end of Ramadan will mark the first day of Eid Al-Fitr READ: Total Solar eclipse 2024: From skydiving to wine tasting, here's how New York prepared for April 8 celestial marvelThis year, the tentative date of the end of Ramadan may coincide with the total solar eclipse set to be witnessed in some parts of the country on April 8. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. \"The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk,\" the National Aeronautics and Space Administration explained READ: What scientists can learn from Total Solar Eclipse 2024 in the US? ExplainedNow, suspected to coincide with the total solar eclipse, the end of Ramadan is also marked by the moment which occurs when the moon is positioned between Earth and the sun, revealing the far side of the moon put it in a simple way, Ramadan is marked by the appearance of the new moon. And the total solar eclipse is the only occasion when the new moon becomes visible. During the eclipse, the new moon is obscured by the sun's glare and remains invisible READ: How 2024 total solar eclipse will be different from the earlier 2017 Eclipse? 3 things about this rare celestial eventWhen's the new moon day this month?According to Space, the next new moon will occur on Monday, April 8 at 2:21 pm EDT (1821 GMT) or 11:51 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). \"A solar eclipse occurs when the new moon moves between the Sun and Earth, fully or partially blocking out the Sun's rays and casting a shadow on parts of the Earth,\" Science Direct reported this impact Ramadan and Eid celebrations?The total solar eclipse will be witnessed across North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada on Monday, April 8. It will not be visible in India this time solar eclipse will impact the visibility of the Shawwal crescent moon this year as it provides a rare opportunity to see the new moon directly. It is advised not to watch the solar eclipse directly. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and the start of the month of Shawwal is unlikely to see the crescent moon soon after the eclipse. The sighting of the crescent moon is necessary to mark the end of Ramadan crescent moon will not be visible until April 9, which is the 30th day of Ramadan, The National reported. Earlier it was anticipated that Eid would begin on April 9. However, due to the solar eclipse, the new moon will not be visible at the western horizon after sunset on April 8.ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse 2024: Here's how and where to watch Surya Grahan in India tomorrow; Live stream, other details hereAs a consequence, it is predicted that the crescent moon will be visible after sunset on April 9 in most Islamic countries, Europe, Africa and America, the Times of India reported. Meanwhile, April 10 is likely to be the first day of Shawwal and Eid al-Fitr worldwide, as reported by Harper's Bazaar Arabia eclipse cartographer had reportedly told USA TODAY that since the eclipse will happen on April 8 in the early afternoon, the moon phase will be no more than five to six hours old at sunset, so it \"will not be possible to see the crescent Moon that evening.\"Amid all the connectures, Eid al-Fitr's arrival will be confirmed only by Monday night. Nothing is defiant until the crescent moon is spotted.

