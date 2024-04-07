Tapasake at One&Only One Za'abeel Presents a Spectacular Line-up of International Artists

(MENAFN- PRCO)

4 April 2024, Dubai, UAE—Tapasake, the UAE’s longest-suspended infinity pool club and restaurant at The Link, One&Only One Za'abeel, is proud to announce an extraordinary weekend series featuring renowned international DJs from April 13 to May 4 2024. Nestled atop The Link, Tapasake offers breathtaking views of Dubai's inspiring skyline with a trendy restaurant and bar, private cabana seating options and the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening accompanied by world-class entertainment.



Kate Zubok - 13th April

The series kicks off with Kate Zubok, an international DJ based out of Paris, known for her hypnotic sounds and positive energy. Kate’s tribalsque performances have seen her play aside some of the world’s most acclaimed names, such as Solomun, Black Coffee, Ame, Marcus Worgul and Bedouin, alongside many other household names. The evening will be warmed up by Tapasake’s resident DJs, Nader and Erika, performing from 8 pm to 10 pm, followed by Kate, who will take the guests on a musical journey until midnight.

Timings: 8 pm until 1 am

(Nader/Erika - 8 pm - 10 pm and 12 am to 1 am; Kate Zubok - 10 pm until midnight)



Fur Coat - 20th April

Fur Coat will be taking the decks at Tapasake on 20th April. Known for his innovative productions and melodic sets, Fur Coat promises an electrifying performance that will keep guests dancing all night long. Venezuelan DJ and producer, Fur Coats is based out of Barcelona and will be visiting Dubai to perform at Tapasake alongside the resident DJ, Nader and Erika, who will play warm-up sets and continue the high late into the night after Fur Coat.

Timings: 8 pm until 1 am

(Nader/Erika - 8 pm - 10 pm and 12 am to 1 am; Fur Coat - 10 pm until midnight)

Monkey Safari - 27th April

On 27th April, Monkey Safari will take the stage, bringing their unique blend of melodic chords and grooves to Tapasake. The German brother duo is known for their dynamic DJ sets and exciting live performances, making this a night not to be missed. Labelled as the ambassadors of house and techno in their hometown, Monkey Safari merrily merge different music genres and styles from across the globe, and offer an exciting night to remember in their visit to Dubai, The Link.

Timings: 8 pm until 1 am

(Nader/Erika - 8 pm - 10 pm and 12 am to 1 am; Monkey Safari - 10 pm until midnight)

Frankey & Sandrino - 4th May

Closing out the first edition of the series on 4th May, Frankey & Sandrino will treat guests to their rich, detailed style of house and techno. With a decade of music-making, Frankey & Sandrino are sure to deliver a memorable performance to end the season. The German duo, based in Essen and Berlin have been making music together for over a decade. Known for the impactful release of tracks such as Mercury and Chimes, Frankey & Sandrino have paved the way for the unstoppable rise in the global electronic music scene.

Timings: 8 pm until 1 am

(Nader/Erika - 8 pm - 10 pm and 12 am to 1 am; Frankey & Sandrino - 10 pm until midnight)



Access to the weekend series is complimentary, however bookings are required in advance. Guests can book at the bar or indoors without any minimum spend, however, featured VIP cabanas and tables close to the DJ booth are bookable for a minimum spend. Prices range from AED 3,000 to 10,000 based on groups of sizes and locations.

● VIP Cabana 10,000 AED minimum spend (up to 20 guests)

● Premium Cabana 8,000 AED minimum spend (up to 20 guests)

● VIP Cabana 5.000 AED minimum spend (up to 10 guests)

● Platinum Package Table first line outdoor 3,000 AED minimum spend (up to 8 guests)





