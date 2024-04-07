Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC's Suvidha Portal Sees Over 73,000 Applications From Political Parties, Candidates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India's Suvidha platform has seen a surge of activity since the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC), the body has said in a press release on April 7.Suvidha has got more than 73,000 applications from political parties and candidates, of which 44,600 requests have already been approved, the ECI added. This demonstrates the platform's commitment to transparency and efficiency in election management Suvidha Portal operates on the principle of 'First in First out', ensuring equal treatment for all parties and candidates, the release stated, adding that this approach allows for a level playing field parties undertake various activities like rallies, canvassing, and distribution of campaign material during the election campaign period of ApplicationsThe Suvidha platform received a total of 73,379 permission requests from political parties and candidates, of which 44,626 requests or 60 percent were approved, nearly 11,200 requests or 15 percent were rejected; and 10,819 applications cancelled were deemed as invalid or duplicate remaining applications are under process as per the details available as of April 7, 2024 Nadu leads the pack with 23,239 applications, followed by West Bengal with 11,976 applications, and Madhya Pradesh with 10,636 requests, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, and Manipur recorded minimal requests, with only 17, 18, and 20 applications, respectively, the data showed is the Suvidha Portal?Accessible through the Suvidha Portal here, political entities can seamlessly submit permission requests online, with offline options available for inclusivity. Managed by nodal officers across states, the platform ensures efficient processing of requests, aided by a companion app for real-time tracking aims to expedite permissions and enhance transparency through real-time updates on application status, timestamped submissions, and communication via SMS. Moreover, the data available on the portal aids in scrutinising election expenditures, fostering greater accountability and integrity in the electoral process, the release added.

