Sales of the flagship crossover JAECOO J8 will start in AVTODOM JAECOO in April

The new premium SUV JAECOO J8 will appear in the AVTODOM JAECOO dealership in the near future. The dealership center is located at the address: Moscow, Novomoskovsky administrative district, Kyiv highway, 23rd kilometer.



Stylish and elegant design combines modern and classic elements. Vertical grille fins with chrome accents and LED headlights with daytime running light strips are combined with unusual rearview mirrors. These are placed on separate pillars, like at classic cars from the second half of the twentieth century. Every element of the exterior is functional. The wheel spoke design directs airflow to the brakes for more effective braking. Retractable door handles remain dry in rainy weather.



The turbocharged engine with a volume of 2 liters and a power of 249 horsepower was developed jointly with the Austrian company AVL. It is paired with a German preselected seven-speed automatic transmission Getrag 7DCT400. The engine noise level at idle is 61.8 dbs. At the same time, only 38 dB penetrates into the cabin. All the possibilities of the premium SONY audio system are revealed thanks to excellent noise insulation. 14 speakers provide spacious and rich sound. Two of them are integrated into the headrest of the driver's seat, trimmed in nappa leather and equipped with heating, ventilation and massage. The instrument panel is combined with the multimedia system display into a single screen. The total diagonal is 24.6 inches.



The CDC electromagnetic suspension automatically adjusts the shock absorber stiffness according to the track conditions. The intelligent all-wheel drive system allows selecting driving modes depending on the road surface and weather conditions. The J8 is equipped with modern active and passive safety systems and ADAS driver assistants, including the AEB system. It recognizes other cars, pedestrians and cyclists. It applies emergency braking in the event of a critical situation that the car owner did not notice.



AVTODOM JAECOO provides the opportunity to evaluate all the advantages of the car during a test drive. Customers can take advantage of the trade-in program, favorable conditions for car loans, leasing and insurance services when purchasing a J8 from AVTODOM JAECOO. AVTODOM JAECOO has certified equipment and professional specialists who provide high-quality technical service. A cafe with signature cuisine is located in the dealership center. There is a play area for children for those who come with the whole family.



“The expansion of the JAECOO model range has become an important event for fans of the brand. The brand combines unique design, innovative technical solutions and premium comfort. The elegant and dynamic J8 will certainly attract the attention of new customers who need a car that provides the same level of comfort both in the city and on the road”, – Elena Chistyakova, Director of the West Division of AVTODOM Group, commented.





