Anti-Aircraft Gunners Destroy Two Orlan-10 Drones In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of April 6, soldiers of the Odesa Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed two Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones in the Odesa region.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

"On the afternoon of April 6, 2024, in the Odesa region, over the Black Sea, soldiers of the Odesa Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed two Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs," the statement said.

As reported earlier, the Defense Forces destroyed two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile and 28 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs that Russians used to attack Ukraine on April 6 at night and in the morning.