Anti-Aircraft Gunners Destroy Two Orlan-10 Drones In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of April 6, soldiers of the Odesa Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed two Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones in the Odesa region.
According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .
"On the afternoon of April 6, 2024, in the Odesa region, over the Black Sea, soldiers of the Odesa Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed two Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs," the statement said. Read also:
Russia drops guided aerial bombs on Borova, destroy
ing post office
As reported earlier, the Defense Forces destroyed two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile and 28 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs that Russians used to attack Ukraine on April 6 at night and in the morning.
MENAFN07042024000193011044ID1108067053
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.