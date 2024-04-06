Saudi Crown Prince, Somali Pres. Meet On Bilateral Issues

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 6 (KUNA) -- Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, welcomed visiting President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, of Somalia, to Al-Safa Palace in Makkah on Saturday. During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral ties and explored ways to strengthen cooperation in various domains, according to the Saudi Press Agency fn

