Saudi Crown Prince, Somali Pres. Meet On Bilateral Issues


4/6/2024 7:06:57 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 6 (KUNA) -- Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, welcomed visiting President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, of Somalia, to Al-Safa Palace in Makkah on Saturday.
During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral ties and explored ways to strengthen cooperation in various domains, according to the Saudi Press Agency
