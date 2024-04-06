This World Health Day, Find The Right Health Insurance On Bajaj Markets

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India On World Health Day, one can prioritise one's health and financial security with Bajaj Markets , a leading digital financial marketplace. Here, one can choose health insurance policies from these leading insurance providers like Aditya Birla Health Insurance, Care Health Insurance, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, and Tata AIG Health Insurance.





Medical emergencies can strike anyone, anytime, and the resulting bills can be a financial burden. Health insurance acts as a financial shield, ensuring individuals don't have to liquidate their savings or go into debt to receive quality healthcare.







Why Choose Bajaj Markets for Health Insurance





Wide Variety of Plans: Bajaj Markets curates plans from leading insurers, offering a vast selection to suit every budget and need. Individuals, families, and senior citizens can find a plan that provides the coverage they require. They can also choose from various top-up plans.



Unmatched Network Options: Access a comprehensive network of hospitals offered by various insurers on Bajaj Markets. This ensures individuals can receive cashless treatment at a convenient healthcare facility during a medical emergency.



Pre & Post Hospitalization Coverage: Bajaj Markets showcases plans that go beyond just hospitalization costs. These plans can cover pre and post hospitalization expenses, providing comprehensive financial protection throughout the recovery journey.



OPD Coverage : OPD coverage helps manage expenses for doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, and even medications. This ensures individuals can prioritize preventive care and routine check-ups without worrying about the cost.

Tax Savings Advantage: Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, individuals can save up to Rs. 75,000 on their taxes by purchasing a health insurance plan for themselves and their family.







