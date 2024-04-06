Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kalyan Constituency Profile, Past Winners, Vote Share And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kalyan is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Kalyan seat comprises 6 Assembly segments including Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyaneast, Dombivali, Kalyanrural, Mumbra-kalwa.



The Election Commission has announced the voting date for the Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 in March. This electoral exercise is scheduled to take place on 20 May ( Phase 5 ).

Who are main contenders this year?

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Vaishali Darekar-Rane from the high-profile Kalyan constituency, currently represented by state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.

The Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde has not yet opened its cards on the Kalyan seat.

2019 election results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde from SHS won the seat with a margin of 344,343 votes. He was polled 559,723 votes with a vote share of 63.00 % and defeated Babaji Balaram Patil from NCP who got 215,380 votes (24.18 %).

2014 election results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Dr Eknath Shinde from Shivsena won the seat and was polled 440,892 votes with a vote share of 53.41%. NCP candidate Anand Prakash Paranjpe got 190,143 votes (23.04 %) and was the Dr Eknath Shinde defeated Anand Prakash Paranjpe by a margin of 250,749 votes.