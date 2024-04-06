Cyrus Mistry's Sons, Firoz Mistry And Zahan Mistry, Are India’S Richest Billionaires Under 30, Reveals Forbes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cyrus Mistry's sons, Firoz and Zahan, have emerged as the wealthiest billionaires under 30, as reported by Forbes. According to the latest Forbes Billionaires List for 2024, the top 25 youngest billionaires globally collectively hold a wealth of $110 billion.

With $4.9 billion apiece, Zahan and Firoz Mistry have a total wealth of $9.8 billion, largely acquired from their father Cyrus Mistry, who passed away in a vehicle accident in 2022.

Who is Zahan Mistry?

The 25-year-old Zahan Mistry is the son of the late Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. After his father passed away in an automobile accident in 2022, he inherited a portion of his family's 18.4% ownership in Tata Sons.

He attended Yale University to finish his education. Zahan owns a quarter of the massive Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a construction company located in Mumbai. The group's chairman is his uncle Shapoor Mistry.

Zahan Mistry presently resides in Mumbai and is an Irish citizen.

Who is Firoz Mistry?

Firoz Mistry, 27, is the eldest son of the late Cyrus Mistry.

In addition to his citizenship from Ireland, Firoz presently resides in Mumbai.

After his father passed away in a vehicle accident in 2022, he also inherited a portion of his family's 18.4% ownership in Tata Sons. His ownership position in Shapoorji Pallonji Group is twenty-five percent. The group's chairman is his uncle Shapoor Mistry.

Through the IPO of Afcons Infrastructure, a privately held construction and engineering company, Firoz is participating in fundraising efforts. Firoz attended the University of Warwick to finish his education.

As per the most recent edition of Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024, India now has 200 billionaires overall, up from 169 last year, with the addition of 25 new billionaires this year. These Indians now have a collective net worth of $954 billion, up 41% from $675 billion the previous year.

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) CMD is well-known in India. At $116 billion, Mukesh Ambani was the richest person on the list of billionaires. Gautam Adani ($84 billion), Shiv Nadar ($36.9 billion), Savitri Jindal & Family ($33.5 billion), and Dilip Shanghvi ($26.7 billion) were the next richest people. At number nine on the worldwide rankings, Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian in the top ten.