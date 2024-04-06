Azerbaijan Indicates Rapid Increase In Voluntary Personal Insurance

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Voluntary personal insurance accumulations and payments haveincreased in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citingthe Central Bank.

Accumulations in this type of insurance amounted to 64,246,000manats ($37791764.44) in the months of January and February of thisyear.

This is 1,828,000 manats ($1075294.11), or 3% less compared tothe corresponding period of the previous year.

In January–February 2023, this indicator amounted to 66,073,000manats ($38866470.32).

During this period, payments for this type of insurance amountedto 14,353,000 manats ($8442941.12), which is 2,961,000 manats($1741764.69), or 26% more annually.

In the same period of the previous year, insurance paymentsamounted to 11,392,000 manats ($6701176.42).

The loss ratio during the reporting period is 22%. The lossratio has increased by 5% in the past year. In the same period in2023, the loss ratio was 17%.

The increase in voluntary personal insurance payments inAzerbaijan indicates a growing awareness among individualsregarding the importance of insurance coverage for their personalassets and well-being. This upward trend may be attributed toseveral factors.

Azerbaijan has experienced steady economic growth in recentyears, which has likely increased disposable income levels amongits population. With greater financial stability, individuals maybe more inclined to invest in voluntary personal insurance toprotect their assets and mitigate potential risks.

As living standards improve in Azerbaijan, individuals mayprioritise safeguarding their lifestyles and possessions throughinsurance coverage. This includes insuring valuable assets such ashomes, vehicles, and personal belongings against unforeseen eventslike accidents, theft, or natural disasters.

Efforts by insurance companies, government agencies, andfinancial institutions to raise awareness about the benefits ofinsurance coverage may have contributed to the rise in voluntarypersonal insurance payments. Educational campaigns highlighting theimportance of insurance in providing financial security and peaceof mind could encourage more people to purchase insurancepolicies.

Reforms in the insurance sector, including regulatory measuresaimed at enhancing consumer protection and improving theaccessibility and affordability of insurance products, may havefacilitated the growth of voluntary personal insurance inAzerbaijan. These reforms may have streamlined insurance processes,increased transparency, and fostered trust between insurers andpolicyholders.

Insurers in Azerbaijan may have introduced new and innovativeinsurance products tailored to meet the evolving needs andpreferences of consumers. This diversification of insuranceofferings, including customisable policies and bundled coverageoptions, could appeal to a wider demographic and drive the uptakeof voluntary personal insurance.

The increase in voluntary personal insurance payments inAzerbaijan reflects a positive trend in the country's insuranceindustry, indicating growing demand for financial protection andrisk management solutions among individuals. As the insurancemarket continues to evolve and mature, it is essential for insurersto adapt their products and services to meet the evolving needs ofconsumers and ensure sustainable growth in the sector.