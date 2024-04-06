Madonna Pairs Black Corset With Pearl Necklaces, Fishnets In New Pictures

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Legendary singer-songwriter Madonna is raising the temperature with her latest outfit.

The 'Queen of Pop' notified her fans of her upcoming gig through an Instagram post.

The singer took to her Instagram, and dropped a series of pictures featuring her in a leather corset and fishnets, reports co'.

Madonna wrote in the caption: "Safada is coming to Rio”.

The concert will see her wrap up her tour in Rio de Janeiro on May 4.

As per co', taking place at Copacabana Beach, the event is her thank you to fans for supporting her career since the 1980s.

The new behind-the-scenes pictures are from her appearance in a commercial promoting the 100th anniversary of a Brazilian bank which was shot at the Palais Garnier in Paris last year.

For the sultry shoot, the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker paired the sexy black corset with a massive slack of eye-catching pearl necklaces, sleek leather gloves, and wore her platinum blonde locks in crimped mermaid-like waves.

Madonna hit all her best poses in the over-exposed snaps as she was seen seductively popping candy in her mouth as she gazed up into the camera.