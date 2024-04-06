SCZONE Awarded GASEZ Certificate For Sustainable Development Goals

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has announced its receipt of the Sustainable Development Goals Model Zone Partner certificate, bestowed by the Global Alliance of Special Economic Zones (GASEZ). This honour was revealed at the UNCTAD Global Investment Forum in the United Arab Emirates, in October 2023, and further recognized at the second GASEZ conference in Barcelona, Spain, on November 9, 2023.

Out of 7,000 private economic zones, SCZONE stands among the elite 50 to be awarded this certificate by the GASEZ alliance.

Selection for this prestigious recognition was guided by the 2019 World Investment Report from UNCTAD, with criteria focusing on sustainable development commitment, investment in sustainable goals, and adherence to high social, environmental, and administrative standards.

This certificate is a testament to SCZONE's leadership in sustainable practices and marks the start of an era of enhanced cooperation and adoption of best practices that can serve as a model for other economic zones.

Walid Gamal El-Din, SCZONE's chief, expressed pride in representing Egypt within this global alliance and gratitude for the international acclaim garnered by the zone's dedication to eco-friendly systems, achievements in green fuel production, and efforts to reduce emissions in industrial and maritime operations. He reaffirmed the zone's commitment to fostering green product manufacturing among investors.

GASEZ, initiated by UNCTAD and seven other associations, represents over 7,000 economic zones aiming to revamp global special economic zones and amplify their impact on the UN Sustainable Development Goals. For the 2023-2024, SCZONE was Egypt's exclusive nominee for the model sustainable development zones.