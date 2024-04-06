Russia's Army Losses In Ukraine Up By 790 On Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 6, 2024 amounted to 446,690, including 790 people in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 7,057 Russian tanks

(+24 in the past day), 13,497 (+38) armored fighting vehicles, 11,262 (+41) artillery systems, 1,032 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 749 (+2) air defense systems, 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 8,895 (+48) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,060 (+1) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 14,992 (+70) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,854 (+5) units of specialized equipment.

update: 80 combat clashes in Ukraine in past da

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the past day, the Ukrainian Air Forces hit 11 Russian manpower and weapons clusters and an anti-aircraft missile system.

Missile forces bit two air defense systems, five artillery systems, a control point, an UAV operators' position, three manpower and weapons clusters, and another“important” target.