Saudi Minister Of Communications And Information Technology Visits Unifonic's New Headquarters In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Mid-East) His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia visited the new headquarters of Unifonic, a leading conversational AI platform and SaaS provider in Riyadh.

The Minister's visit to the Tamkeen Tower in Olaya District underscores the company's leadership position in providing innovative solutions and harnessing Artificial Intelligence for clients in the Saudi tech sector. It also demonstrated the government's support for local entrepreneurs and start-ups.

Unifonic is committed to advancing Saudi Arabia's vision of an ecosystem that supports local tech companies. These companies will increasingly play a critical role in economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable growth.

Unifonic's new office in Riyadh, which features innovative facilities, positions the company at the center of Saudi Arabia's ambitions to become a global hub for innovation. From its new headquarters, Unifonic wants to foster digital transformation across diverse industries in alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia has taken significant steps to deepen the role that entrepreneurs and start-ups play in the local economy as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Ahmed Hamdan, CEO and Co-Founder of Unifonic, said:“Unifonic is proud of its Saudi roots and its position within the Kingdom's tech ecosystem. We are grateful for the ongoing support and dialogue with the Ministry and other governmental entities. Their commitment to a dynamic tech landscape has created an ecosystem that supports ideas and innovation.”

CEO Hamdan added,“Initiatives such as the Saudi Unicorns Program, which we proudly participate in, create an environment where innovation can flourish. They position Saudi Arabia as an international hub for cutting-edge technology and entrepreneurship.”

During His Excellency Alswaha's visit, both parties explored prospects for collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology's community. Strategic partnerships between government entities and tech companies will foster long-term economic success and diversification in the Kingdom.

Unifonic is well-positioned to support the Kingdom's goal of becoming a knowledge-based economy by investing in the next generation of tech entrepreneurs. Unifonic supports aspiring entrepreneurs through programs such as“X by Unifonic.”