Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Issues Of Improving Transport Logistics Between Regions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Consul General of Uzbekistan Zafarbek Akhmedov met with thedirector of the Osh branch of the Manas International Airport TimurMadanbekov, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

At the meeting, it was noted that with the rapid development ofcooperation between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in the field oftrade, economics, education, science and culture, the movement ofcitizens, representatives of the business community and touristsacross state borders has intensified. As a result, in recent yearsthe number of Kyrgyzstanis traveling to the historical cities ofUzbekistan has increased, and the number of visitors to the resortsof Kyrgyzstan from various regions of Uzbekistan in the summerseason is growing.

It was noted that one of the main problems in the development oftourism remains the lack of a convenient and fast transport andlogistics system connecting Osh and neighboring regions withTashkent and other historical cities of Uzbekistan.

Currently, regular flights are operated from Osh Airport toseveral Russian cities and Istanbul International Airport.

In April-September 2023, given the large number of passengersflying to Issyk-Kul via Osh, flights along the Osh-Tamchy-Osh routewere launched and are being successfully implemented.

The Kyrgyz side expressed confidence that relations between thetwo countries in the field of tourism will continue to develop ifthe Tashkent-Osh-Tashkent route is launched.