Some Of Azerbaijan's Territories Are At High Risk Of Severe Drought

As a result of climate change in Azerbaijan, 40% of waterreservoirs and 52% of marshes in the Gyzylaghach Reserve have beenlost.

Azernews reports that Samaddin Asadov, Chairman of theManagement Board of the Space Agency ("Azercosmos") alongside theMinistry of Digital Development and Transport, mentioned this atthe event "Climate Change from Space Perspective".

"From 1993 to 2023, the level of the Caspian Sea has decreasedby 2 meters. This decrease of 1.5 meters coincides with the lastfive years," he noted.

S. Asadov drew attention to the loss of 18 glaciers in theGreater and Lesser Caucasus and Talysh mountains compared to2017.

"During the assessment of drought levels nationwide, it wasdetermined that 15% of Azerbaijan's territory is at a very highrisk of drought. The regions most exposed to drought risk areGanja, Dashkesen, and the Mountainous Shirvan," he emphasized.