NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR ISRAELI CITIZENS

Israeli passport holders and citizens of the other 190 visa-free countries must obtain a visa waiver before visiting New Zealand. The NZeTA permits qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without requiring a visa from the embassy. The majority of visitors will need either a visa or an ETA; if you do not qualify for a visa, you must request a New Zealand ETA. If Israeli nationals intend to visit New Zealand for a period of under 90 days, they are eligible to apply for a New Zealand Tourist eTA. On October 1, 2019, the New Zealand government introduced the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (eTA). Israel-issued transit and tourism eTAs for New Zealand are valid for multiple entries/transit for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The NZ eTA application process is simple and can be completed from a computer, tablet or smartphone from anywhere in the world. Israelis do not need to go to a New Zealand embassy to apply. This is a very quick process that can be completed in minutes.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A NEW ZEALAND ETA FOR THE CITIZENS OF ISRAEL?



Valid passport: Make sure that the passport remains valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates: Your arrival and departure dates.

E-mail address: You will receive confirmation reference number via email. You will need it when you arrive in New Zealand. You can print it out or keep it on your phone. Payment: You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the NZeTA fees.

NEW ZEALAND TRANSIT VISA

Every year, millions of individuals visit different locations for travel. Regrettably, it is not always possible to finish all flights in a single nonstop trip. Numerous countries offer transit visas to tourists who will only be in the country briefly before moving on to their end location. Travelers who do not have a visa for New Zealand can request the Electronic Travel Authority for New Zealand (NZeTA) when entering the country. These people, called transit passengers, pass through New Zealand while en route to a different country. Every individual traveling through Auckland International Airport is required to possess a NZeTA transit pass. People who are ineligible for NZeTA transit are required to request a transit visa in New Zealand. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), a program for electronic visa waivers, commenced operations in July 2019. Visa waiver nationals, as well as cruise ship passengers of all nationalities, permanent residents of Australia, and transit passengers, must now obtain the eTA NZ in order to travel to New Zealand. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and allows numerous entries for short-term visits. The airline and cruise crew eTA New Zealand is valid for 5 years from the date of approval. It is not necessary to apply for an eTA before each transit through the country. Eligible citizens can apply online using the simple New Zealand eTA application.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR NEW ZEALAND TRANSIT VISA



A passport that is valid for at least three months from the planned date of arrival.

Arrival and departure dates.

To pay the appropriate eTA fees, you'll need a valid credit or debit card.

A valid email address so you can receive your authorized New Zealand eTA in your Inbox. A recent passport-style photograph of the applicant

OVERSTAY ON NEW ZEALAND VISA

All undocumented immigrants in New Zealand are mandated to depart under the Immigration Act of 2009. Visitors are required to depart from New Zealand prior to the expiry of their temporary visa as stated in the visa conditions. Overstayers need to realize that without any exceptional reasons for a visa extension, they must depart New Zealand or risk being deported. It is necessary for the visa holder to verify the validity of their visa. Various methods are used to identify overstayers, such as public information, regular inspections for compliance, and data from the New Zealand Police. You are breaking the law if you overstay your visa in New Zealand. The following are some of the dangers of overstaying:



You are unable to study or work and must pay for your medical expenses.

If you stay in the country for 42 days or more without a valid visa, you may be barred from returning.

Except in very exceptional circumstances, an overstayed New Zealand visa or NZeTA is unlikely to be renewed. Overstayers, regardless of nationality, must understand that if no unusual circumstances warrant the granting of a visa, they must depart New Zealand or face deportation.

NEW ZEALAND VISA WITH DUAL CITIZENSHIP

When you have two passports and wish to maintain your immigration records at both departure and arrival, you need to use the same passport in both directions while traveling. If you use an Australian passport to enter New Zealand, you need to leave and re-enter your final destination with the same passport. Border/customs officials will assess your entry into New Zealand based on the validity of your passport. To enter New Zealand with an NZeTA instead of a visa, you need a passport from a country listed on the visa waiver list. You need to inform us about any additional countries where you hold citizenship. If the other country accepts dual citizenship, you can keep your citizenship there. Some countries require you to first obtain permission from them. If the other country does not permit dual citizenship, you may lose your former citizenship when you obtain New Zealand citizenship.

NEW ZEALAND VISA TRANSFER TO NEW PASSPORT

When you renew your passport, ensure to transfer your existing visa to the new passport before departing. This is relevant for both conventional and digital visas. Visas that are issued electronically are referred to as eVisas. Visa labels are tangible stickers affixed to your passport. Both are connected to your passport in our database. Our suggestion is to opt for an eVisa as it is the fastest method to transfer your visa to a new passport and does not entail any application fee. This is something that you can achieve via the internet. A paper visa is a tangible document affixed to the passport of the traveler, while a NZ Travel Authority and an eVisa are both sent to the applicant through email. Holders of New Zealand visas can keep the same type of visa and just transfer it to their new passport. A visa label can also be transferred to an eVisa, and a physical visa label can be obtained for an existing eVisa. The applicant's passport information can also be updated via the online service. The request must be submitted at least 10 days before departure for New Zealand. Individuals with a New Zealand eVisa must notify authorities if their passport information changes.