'Kalki 2898 AD' Shoot Diaries: Disha Braves Chilly Winds, Poses With Prabhas In Italy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Disha Patani, who will be seen in the multi-starrer upcoming science fiction film 'Kalki 2898 AD', shared a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of the movie's shoot in Italy, and it has a happy sneak peek of the lead actor Prabhas.

The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Aswani Dutt, under Vyjayanthi Movies.

It stars Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Taking to Instagram, Disha, who enjoys 61.1 million followers, dropped a string of photos and videos from the movie's shoot schedule in Italy.

The first video shows Disha wrapped in a thick purple coloured blanket, while she braves chilly winds near the seaside.

The second picture is a random picture with director Nag Ashwin and Prabhas.

There is a picture of Disha getting her makeup done in the car. A selfie with Prabhas is just so heartwarming. It shows Disha in a black hoodie, while Prabhas is sporting a grey hoodie and a black bandana on his head.

Disha also dropped some picturesque glimpses of the mountainous landscape.

The post is captioned:“Italy photo dump... @kalki2898ad it was (chilly face, wind emoji).”

On the work front, Disha was last seen in 'Yodha', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

She also has 'Kanguva' and 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the pipeline.