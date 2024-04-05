Rajasthan: Woman Gives Birth Outside Jaipur Hospital Gate Due To Doctor Negligence

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Rajasthan government on Thursday, April 4, suspended three resident doctors of a government hospital in Jaipur over negligence. The action came after a pregnant woman was denied admission into the hospital and forced to deliver her child near the hospital's gate, officials informed PTI Wednesday, April 3, a pregnant woman experienced labour pain but was denied admission to the hospital. An official informed that the woman subsequently gave birth to the child near the gate of the hospital on the same day, as reported by PTI read: Sonia Gandhi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP from RajasthanAccording to the official statement, Shubhra Singh, the Additional Chief Secretary of Medical Education, constituted an inquiry committee as soon as the matter came to light read: Adani Green commissions 180 MW solar plant at Devikot in RajasthanBased on the committee's report, three resident doctors of Kanwatia Hospital in Jaipur, Kusum Saini, Neha Rajawat and Manoj, were suspended on charges of“serious negligence and insensitivity.”

The statement added that a show cause notice was also issued to the Kanwatia Hospital Superintendent, Dr Rajendra Singh Tanwar, for supervisory negligence in this case.

Woman gives birth on road outside Safdarjung HospitalIn another incident reported two years ago, a woman gave birth to a baby on a road outside the emergency wing of Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi. As per the video footage of the incident, the attendant could be seen complaining that the hospital did not admit her even though it was an“emergency” case, reported The Hindu, the hospital released a statement following a preliminary inquiry that said doctors had examined the woman and offered admission. The hospital further added that the woman did not return with the admission paper.

"The whole night she was here. The doctor said that there was no pain. Today morning, they told me to make an OPD receipt and after that the doctor will see her,\" the attendant was reported saying in the video. The attendant further added, \"This is an emergency case; why else will we wait outside their door," reported The Hindu. The central government-run Safdarjung Hospital was served a notice by the Delhi Commission for Women with respect to the incident.(With inputs from PTI)



