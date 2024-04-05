Naqiyah Haji Teases Major Twist In 'Shaitani Rasmein': 'Expect Spine-Chilling Moments'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actress Naqiyah Haji, who plays the lead role of Nikki in the fantasy thriller 'Shaitani Rasmein' has opened up about the major turn that the storyline of the show is set to take, adding it will heightened thrills and spine-chilling moments.

Naqiyah said: "The journey of 'Shaitani Rasmein' has been an exhilarating ride so far, with numerous twists, turns, and dramatic moments. My character, Nikki, has undergone significant growth, evolving into a stronger individual with each episode.”

“While facing various challenges and emotions, Nikki ultimately overcame the threat posed by Kapalika (played by Shefali Jariwala). However, what remains unknown to her family is the fact that Nikki is possessed by Chhaya at one point, adding another layer of complexity to her character's journey,” she said.

“Now, as Nikki completes the first 13 Shaitani Rasmein and encounters Mallik, the storyline is set to take a major turn,” she continued, hinting at Nikki's unexpected alliance with Mallik.

Further delving into the details about the upcoming sequence, Naqiyah shared: "They say sometimes to defeat evil, the forces of good must take unconventional paths, but that doesn't tarnish their purity. Nikki remains inherently good-hearted, yet her decision to join forces with Mallik will undoubtedly surprise viewers. It's her possession by Chhaya that has subtly influenced her choices, leading her to form this alliance."

Addressing the challenges faced by Nikki, Naqiyah added:“Nikki's journey has been fraught with obstacles, particularly with Kapalika and Chaaya Dayan causing her significant distress. However, overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds, Nikki has finally reached Mallik, setting the stage for a monumental revelation that will shake the Ghelot family to its core.”

She concludes, saying,“As the storyline unfolds, viewers can expect heightened thrills and spine-chilling moments. I am eagerly anticipating the audience's reaction to the upcoming episodes."

'Shaitani Rasmein' airs Monday-Saturday at 10 p.m. on Star Bharat.