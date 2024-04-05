Bios Of 2Nd Constituency Winners Of National Assembly '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 7 (KUNA) -- Profiles of the 10 winners from the 2nd constituency:



1-Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim: Born in 1968. Holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Member of the National Assembly (2006 - 2008 - 2009 - annulled 2012 - 2013 - 2016 - 2023). Held the position of Speaker of the National Assembly (2013 - 2016 - 2020). Former Chairman of Kuwait Sports Club - Member of the Society of Engineers and the International Association of Mechanical Engineers.

2-Shuaib Ali Shaaban: Born in 1984. Holds a Bachelor's degree in Police Sciences from Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences. An officer in the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior. Member of the National Assembly (2022 annulled) and in 2023.

3-Abdulwahab Aref Al-Essa: Born in 1988. Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Kuwait University. Worked in media and commerce. Member of the Kuwaiti Journalists Association. Member of the National Assembly (2022 annulled) and 2023.

4-Falah Dhahi Al-Hajri: Director of the Attarjah Center for Memorizing the Holy Qur'an. Member of the National Assembly and (2022 annulled) and 2023.

5-Mohammad Barrak Al-Mutair: Born in 1969. Holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Member of the National Assembly (2003 - 2006 - 2008 - 2016 - 2020 - 2022 annulled) and 2023.

6-Bader Nashmi Al-Enezi: Born in 1979. Holds a Bachelor's degree in media from Kuwait University. An employee at the Public Authority for Communications. Chairman of the Board of Directors' Union (2009 - 2011). Member of the 2023 National Assembly.

7-Nawaf Bhaish Al-Azmi: Born in 1978. Retired



8-Abdullah Turki Al-Anbaei: Born in 1983. Bachelor's degree from Kuwait University. Worked in the private sector. Member of the National Assembly (2022 annulled) and 2023.

9-Bader Hamed Al-Mulla: Born in 1971. Holds a Doctorate in law. A lawyer and member of the teaching staff at the Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences. Member of the National Assembly (2016 - 2020 - annulled 2022) and in 2023.

10-Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Masoud: Born in 1961. Holds a Master's degree in computer engineering. is a computer engineer at Kuwait Airways. Member of the 2023 National Assembly. (Pickup previous)

