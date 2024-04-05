Riyadh Airport Opens New Duty Free Market

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh commenced the first phase of its newly revamped duty-free market, offering more new brands and variety.
President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said that its time for the duty-free market to start meeting more varieties of demand and offer international brands of various products, perfumes, electronics, leather, and other products.
“The leasing or rentable areas at the duty-free zone have been increased to about 4,700 square meters from more than 2,000 square meters earlier,” he said.
This is a step in improving passengers' travel experiences with convenient shopping without having to leave the airport.
