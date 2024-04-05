Qatari Plane Evacuates Palestinians From Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived in Doha with evacuated Palestinians, who are in the country to receive medical treatment as part of the initiative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the State.

The evacuation is the third one in the holy month of Ramadan and the 21st such initiative since the country took up this effort.

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater made this announcement on her social media, sharing a video of the Palestinians arriving.

"What pleased us, despite the difficult situation, was the reunion of a number of families on this trip, which took place on board a medical evacuation plane from the Amiri Armed Forces," she wrote as she thanked the Palestinian and Egyptian Red Crescent and the Health Ministries of both the countries for their cooperation.

This initiative is a continuation of Qatar's steadfast support and its ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the fraternal Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with various regional and international partners.

Meanwhile in another tweet, the Minister said that they have evacuated five-year-old Faisal Al-Khalidi and his brother Adam, whose father and pregnant mother were shot in front of them. "Faisal and his brother Adam arrived in Qatar, but how many Faisals and how many Adams did not arrive? How many of them died? How many of them were orphaned without sin? How many of them lost an eye or a limb?" she wondered angrily, further adding that the Gaza Strip is witnessing horrific crimes by the brutal occupation forces and no amount of effort will absolve them or those who support them of their legal and moral responsibility.

She also stated that the nature of casualties in the Gaza strip and what arrives from there are extremely horrifying, particularly the large numbers of amputations among children, which could have been prevented if antibiotics and appropriate medicine had been available.

She also emphasized that the occupation forces are brutal in their targeting of children and their dedication to restrict the access to healthcare for Palestinians by deliberately targeting the health infrastructure in Gaza, similar to what happened recently in Al-Shifa medical complex.