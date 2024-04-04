Indian Visa For New Zealand, Bulgarian, Swiss And South African Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa For New Zealand Citizens

New Zealand is among the 170 nationalities eligible to apply for an e-visa for India. By using the streamlined e-Visa process, individuals from New Zealand can easily request an electronic travel permit for India from the comfort of their own residences. New Zealanders have had the option to submit visa applications for India online since 2014. At the moment, the sole way to get an e-Visa from New Zealand to India is via the internet process. Potential travelers can select from a variety of Indian eVisas, such as the eTourist Visa, eBusiness Visa, eMedical Visa, and eMedical-attendant Visa. Furthermore, New Zealand citizens have the option to acquire a multiple-entry visa for India, which permits stays of up to 90 days each time, and its validity lasts for 365 days starting from the date of approval. A double-entry tourist visa is another option, giving you a 30-day maximum stay. Business e-Visa – This is used when you wish to travel to India for business or related reasons but NOT for work purpose. This type of visa allows you to stay in India for up to 365 days and enter and exit multiple times, each stay lasting no more than 180 days. E-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment within India, this type is best for you as the length of stay is up to 60 days and triple entry in advance. All the different types of e-Visas for New Zealand and India are multiple-entry travel authorizations, with the exception of the online medical visa which is triple entry visa. This online entry visa to India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines at the border to apply for an Indian visa on arrival.







Documents Required for New Zealand Citizens



New Zealand passport with a minimum validity of 6 months from the expected date of arrival in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital image of the passport information page (also known as the biographical page).

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A recent photograph of the applicant, passport-style. You can use a Valid credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian Visa For South African Citizens

The tourism industry in India is experiencing a fast growth, leading the government to actively look for ways to expand it further. Consequently, the Indian government has implemented the Indian e-Visa program in order to attract travelers from around the globe to visit India. Starting from 2014, South African citizens have had the opportunity to easily request an Indian visa through the internet. Travelers from South Africa must acquire an Indian e-Visa in order to travel to India. Currently, residents of 169 diverse nations are eligible to request and receive an Indian e-Visa. The kind of e-Visa needed depends on the reason for the trip. A tourist e-Visa is obligatory for individuals planning to visit India. This visa allows visitors to stay in India for a maximum duration of 30 days from the date of admission. It is important to note that this type of e-Visa allows for a single entry and cannot be extended. An India Business eVisa is required if you are visiting India for business. Using an e-Business Visa, you can stay in India for 365 days with multiple entries. However, this type of visa does not allow you to stay longer than 180 days at a time. If the traveler is visiting the country for medical treatment, they must apply for an Electronic Medical Visa. e-Medical Visa: Stay in India for 60 days from the date of entry into India with triple entry. Applying for an India e-Visa is a very simple process that is completed online and saves travelers the hassle of going to a local embassy or consulate to apply for one.

Required Documents for South Africans Citizens



All travelers must have a passport that will be valid for at least 6 months from the date of their arrival in India.

A valid payment method (such as your debit/credit card) to pay for the eVisa fees.

A digital photo of yourself (it must have been taken recently, you cannot make any gestures, and it must have a white background). A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Indian Visa For Swiss Citizens

Swiss citizens must get a visa before traveling to India. Yet, Swiss people, as well as individuals from 169 other nations, are eligible to request an electronic visa through the internet for purposes such as tourism, medical reasons, or business trips. This electronic document conveniently serves as an official authorization for traveling within India. Swiss citizens can opt for an e-visa, tourist visa, business visa, or medical visa based on their travel needs. In Switzerland, citizens can choose to apply for one of two tourist visas when they travel to India. Swiss citizens can visit India twice in a 30-day period with a maximum stay of 30 days using the 1 Month Tourist eVisa. On the other hand, the 1 Year Indian Tourist eVisa grants visitors from Switzerland the privilege of multiple entries during any 365-day period, with each stay lasting up to 90 consecutive days from the date of entry. The India Business Visa for Swiss Citizens has the same validity period of 1 year. However, the length of stay in India on a business visa is longer. Citizens of Switzerland can stay in India for up to 180 days with the e-business visa. It can be 180 consecutive days or a total of 180 days for multiple trips. This e-Visa is electronically linked to your passport. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens is easier than ever. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss Citizens is a simple and quick process that can be completed in about 15 minutes from anywhere in the country as long as the applicant has an internet connection.

Requirement for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens



Passport – Passport, at least six months of remaining validity from the date of intended arrival. Two blank passport pages for stamps.

Digital photo of yourself – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A scanned passport with its information page

A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Modes of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

Indian Visa For Bulgarian Citizens

India, situated in South Asia, is a popular tourist spot. To lure additional tourists to the nation, the government has implemented the e-Visa initiative. Citizens of Bulgaria, along with people from 169 other nations, are now eligible to request an e-Visa for entry into India. Starting from 2014, Bulgarian citizens have had the opportunity to make use of the Indian government's digital visa application platform. The e-Visa needed is determined by the reason for your trip. If you are traveling for fun, work, or to see relatives, you are eligible for an electronic tourist visa. This visa permits two entries and a 30-day stay maximum, starting from entry day. It is important to note that the e-Business Visa cannot be used for employment-related purposes, but it does permit individuals to engage in business or trade activities within India. With this multiple-entry visa, you can stay in India for up to 365 days, with a maximum continuous stay of 180 days per trip. e-Medical Visa + Medical Attendant: This type of e-Visa is used when you need to receive medical treatments in India, including yoga and physical therapy. You can stay in India for up to 60 days and enter the country three times. The process of obtaining an Indian e-Visa is very simple and is entirely online, eliminating the need to visit a local Embassy or Consulate.

Indian Visa Document requirements for Bulgarian Citizens



A valid passport with a minimum validity of 6 months after arrival and has two blank pages.

A complete Passport details scan.

Applicant recent photo.

A valid email address to receive the e-Visa in their Inbox. You can use multiple Payment methods such as credit/debit card or use a PayPal account.

