Eid Al Fitr 2024: 18 Last-Minute Gift Ideas For Friends And Family

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 7:09 PM

Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, is a time of joy, celebration, and generosity. When it comes to gifting options for this festive season, there is a wide range of choices to express gratitude and love towards family and friends.

Centring on authentic flavours and natural ingredients, Marsel's Pistachio Turkish Delights represent a harmonious blend of heritage and creativity. Dh25 Commemorate Eid with these Wings Embrace Bird of Paradise Drop Earrings from Garrard. Dh135,000 The impeccably designed 100 per cent silk monogram robe and blindfold from Hästens make for an ideal present. Dh21,695 & Dh610 This exquisitely crafted Rita Small Handbag Santorini Leather captures the spirit of celebration with a seamless blend of tranquil blue tones. Dh9,181 This Hello Kitty Kids Embossed 3D Backpack is great for the little ones. avl from xpressions, Dh44 The Dreamer ring makes for a charming Eid present, particularly for those who admire distinctive and whimsical jewellery items. Diamind, Dh8,391 Barbie enthusiasts, fear not! Celebrate Eid in style through a hint of purple with this Eid in Pink oversized tee. Avl from ramadanshop, Dh144 Inspired by Thai flora and fauna, this Leopard on Branch with Feathers Necklace from Nach Bijoux's creations is a statement piece. Dh800 Comprising natural ingredients such as soy wax, COTE BOUGIE's dedication to eco-consciousness shines through, making this Zebra candle a sustainable and aromatic choice for Eid gifts. Starting from Dh250 Displaying Eid sweets or enhancing home decor, the Michou Bowls serve as a practical and distinctive gift, emanating opulence through its gold water-gilding technique, enriching any living space. Dh2,900 Eid gifts and decor items including this decorative Oud Burner can be found at all Royal Furniture stores across the UAE and online. Dh42 This skin treatment oil is enriched with the nourishing properties of coconut milk and sesame oil, promising to deliver irresistibly smooth, baby-soft skin. Kama Ayurveda avl from misspalettable, Dh105 This limited edition Easy Bake Loose Powder & Eau de Parfum duo is ideal for all the makeup lovers. Huda Beauty, Dh319 Crafted with fervor and ignited by Mona Kattan's profound adoration for oud, KAYALI's Oudgasm is a luxurious present for both men and women. Starting from Dh143 Keep it classy with this men's Fitzgerald Leather Six Card Wallet. Lacoste, Dh400 Nothing better to celebrate the festive occasion than Hafiz Mustafa's mixed baklava with pistachio and walnut. Dh346 No Eid is complete without a delicious box of dates. Compartes Arabia, Dh170 Don't forget to have some fun with this Eid Al Fitr card game by Flowwow125

...