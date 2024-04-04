Congress Guarantees Are Like Chinese Goods: Maha BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Maharashtra BJP Chief Spokesperson Keshav Upadhye on Thursday criticised Congress, saying that their guarantees are like the Chinese goods.

He said that the people of the country will not be fooled by the new guarantee of the Congress, which guarantees the development of only one family.

“Instead, the people will entrust the Modi government, determined to achieve development of the country, with the power by a huge majority,” he said.

He said that even after being rejected by the voters in every election in the last ten years, once again the Congress leaders are begging the people for votes by putting on fraudulent masks and slogans like 'Mohabbat ki Dukan'.

"Prime Minister Modi gave a guarantee of development to the country and this guarantee was completed. He had guaranteed the development of the poor, the youth, the women and the farmers of the country and BJP is committed to their development. The poverty of a few Congress leaders who raised the slogan of 'Garibi hatao' and the Gandhi family who dominated the party was lifted, but the country became poorer and poorer. The farmer became indebted," Upadhye said.

He added that the Congress rulers have filled the coffers in the name of debt relief for the farmers but keeping the burden of debt on the farmers.