CM Campaigning In K’Taka Despite Water Shortage In Goa: Congress

Panaji, April 4 (IANS) In a scathing attack, Congress on Thursday said that while people of Goa are suffering due to an acute shortage of water, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is busy in the election campaigning in Karnataka.

Goa Congress Vice President Sunil Kawthankar addressed a press conference in Congress House, saying that the situation will become worse in May when the water level decreases.

“Last year people paid two thousand rupees for water supplied by tankers. This year the rate may increase by more than one thousand. How will the common man afford to purchase water from tankers? Instead of resolving the issue, the Chief Minister is campaigning in the neighbouring state. This is unacceptable,” Kawthankar said.

“Our taps have already dried. BJP's 'Har Ghar Jal' has failed because there is no water supply. I think in future people will have to add 'water tanker' purchases in their household financial management,” Kawthankar said, adding only those who 'gain' from BJP are happy while the common man is suffering.

He said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has failed to see smooth supply of water, who also holds the PWD portfolio.“For the last ten years, they have been promising to provide water round the clock. But it has failed to keep its word, despite having a double engine,” Kawthankar said.

He said that during the summer season, usage of water increases, but despite knowing this government has failed to tackle the issue.“This proves that the Chief Minister is not serious. How people can rely on private water tankers, who supply water late,” he said.

Kawthankar said that BJP's 'Nari Shakti' promise is fake, as they are giving trouble to women to collect water.