Six Star Pro Nutrition® And WK Kellogg Co Introduce Six Star® 100% Whey Protein Plus Ready-To-Drink (RTD) In Kellogg’S® Froot Loops® Cereal Flavor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launching in April 2024, this on-the-go protein shake will be available exclusively at Sam's Club® locations throughout the United States.

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Star Pro Nutrition®, America's #1 selling Sports Nutrition brand1, and WK Kellogg Co are proud to announce the launch of their latest collaboration – the Six Star® 100% Whey Protein Plus Ready-to-Drink (“RTD”) in Kellogg's® Froot Loops® cereal flavor. This on-the-go protein shake combines the high-quality protein of Six Star® with the nostalgic and beloved taste of Kellogg's® Froot Loops® cereal, offering a delicious and convenient option for athletes, fitness aficionados, and anyone looking to make their nutrition routine more enjoyable and rewarding.

Launching this month, the Six Star® 100% Whey Protein Plus RTD in Kellogg's® Froot Loops® cereal flavor will be available exclusively at Sam's Clubs® locations throughout the United States. The collaboration between Six Star® and WK Kellogg Co represents a commitment to delivering high-quality products that cater to the evolving needs of athletes and health-conscious consumers. As two of the most trusted names in the industry, this fresh product collaboration aims to provide a new way to consume Six Star® 100% Whey Protein Plus with the great taste associated with Kellogg's® Froot Loops® cereal.

Adding to the excitement, Six Star® has signed a trio of Pro Football Draft prospects to promote the new RTD, including 2024 National Champion Roman Wilson (Michigan), 2022 and 2023 National Champion Ladd McConkey (Georgia), and South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, who will leverage their social media and press appearances to generate buzz for the collaboration. The iconic Toucan Sam® character will be the on-package face of the new Six Star® and Kellogg's® 100% Whey Protein Plus RTD, bringing a touch of nostalgia and fun to the sports and fitness world.

The Six Star® and Kellogg's® RTD carries an impressive 30 grams of protein per serving, providing the essential building blocks for muscle growth and recovery. Athletes and gym enthusiasts can now fuel their bodies with a product that not only supports their athletic and fitness goals but does so in a portable, easy-to-travel experience, complete with the authentic Froot Loops® cereal taste. What sets this RTD apart is its commitment to health-conscious choices, offering a single gram of sugar per serving, ensuring that athletes and fitness enthusiasts can enjoy this protein shake without having to worry about detracting from their sports performance and fitness goals.

“Exercising should be fun and enjoyable just like your nutrition,” said Tim Toll, CEO of Iovate Health Sciences, the parent company of Six Star Pro Nutrition®.“Embracing a routine can be rewarding, and with our new RTD protein shake, integrating nutrition into your daily life has never been easier. The introduction of this innovative product ensures that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is not only convenient but also affordable, aligning with our commitment to providing top-notch nutrition accessible to all, just like the rest of the Six Star® product line."

“Tastes Like Victory” is not just a tagline with this RTD. It's a promise. The Six Star® 100% Whey Protein Plus RTD in Kellogg's® Froot Loops® cereal flavor is crafted to cater to the taste of individuals who seek not only the best in performance nutrition but also an enjoyable experience with every sip. This innovative product aligns with the belief that achieving athletic and fitness goals should be a gratifying journey. The Six Star®100% Whey Protein Plus RTD in Kellogg's® Froot Loops® cereal flavor is poised to become a game-changer in the protein supplement market.

With a unique combination of taste, quality, and affordability, this RTD is set to elevate the nutrition routines of individuals across the nation such as current Six Star® ambassadors Pro Football All-Pro T.J. Watt, U.S. soccer sensation Kristie Mewis, and College Football star quarterback Jalen Milroe. Follow Your NoseTM to Sam's Clubs® to try this new RTD.

Six Star® products are available nationwide at Sam's Club®, Walmart®, Walgreens®, Amazon® and other fine retailers. For more information, visit , or @SixStarProNutrition on Instagram® and @SixStarPro on TikTok® and XTM.

This partnership was brokered by Beanstalk, WK Kellogg Co's exclusive licensing agency for food and beverage.

1 - Six Star Pro Nutrition® is America's #1 Selling Sports Nutrition Brand based on Circana MULO total unit sales data for powder and pill products 52 weeks ending 12/31/2023.

About Iovate Health Sciences International:

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world with distribution in more than 130 countries worldwide.

Due to our commitment to research, development, and innovation, Iovate, through its Six Star Pro Nutrition® brand, is globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 220 employees, four leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding HappinessTM – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit .

