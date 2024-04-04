National MI Announces Enhanced Integration With PMI Rate Pro

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Private mortgage insurer offers additional innovative ways to connect with customers

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), announced an enhanced integration with PMI Rate Pro , a provider of mortgage insurance (MI) pricing technology. Leveraging PMI Rate Pro's new single API solution, the integration will help lenders and borrowers save time and money when ordering mortgage insurance from National MI.



PMI Rate Pro's pioneering platform streamlines the Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) process for lenders, delivering a higher level of efficiency and transparency. The technology company recently enhanced its platform with a single API solution that offers quoting, risk-allocation and ordering functionalities for lenders and mortgage software providers. The API integrates easily with popular loan origination systems (LOS), pricing engines, and point of sale (POS) technologies, requiring very little development effort to set up.

National MI began working with PMI Rate Pro in 2020 by developing a direct integration with the company's platform to quickly provide lenders with MI quoting capabilities, which enables loan officers to identify the most affordable MI rates for their borrowers. The result is a frictionless experience that provides National MI's lender customers direct access to the full front-end MI process from quoting through ordering.

“We are delighted to be integrated with PMI Rate Pro's enhanced platform,” said Norm Fitzgerald, Chief Sales Officer of National MI.“The platform's new API provides our lender clients with even more innovative, technology-enabled tools for ordering mortgage insurance. By reducing the time and costs associated with the mortgage process, our collaboration ultimately benefits consumers as well.”

“We truly value our partnership with National MI and its state-of-the-art technology, as well as the collaborative spirit its team brings to the table,” said Nomi Smith, CEO of PMI Rate Pro.“We're confident that our integration with industry leaders like National MI will help our customers create better borrower experiences and help consumers save money when buying or refinancing a home.”

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit .

About PMI Rate Pro

PMI Rate Pro is a cutting-edge technology company hyper-focused on PMI. Our MI Pricing Engine delivers prices from all 6 MI providers across 5 standard insurance products, all with a single click of a button. The quotes can be displayed in order by best price, or in order based on our risk allocation algorithm. PMI Rate Pro has two products: MIQuote – Web application that quotes PMI and MIPrice- an API product that is a pricing engine.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements about future, not past, events and rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and involve certain important risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the future performance and financial impact of the PMI Rate Pro integration. More information about the risks, uncertainties and assumptions affecting National MI include, but are not necessarily limited to, the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Press Contact for National MI

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203)260-5476

...

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

...

(510)788-8417