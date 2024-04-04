Lelantos Holdings Finalizes Partial Acquisition Of Eco Management Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LNTO) (“Lelantos” or the“Company”) is proud to announce that it has completed the process to acquire 50% of Eco Management Systems (“Eco” or“Eco Management”), a full-service commercial and residential solar contractor (“EPC”) that is licensed in Arizona, California, Illinois, and Texas with its primary corporate headquarters located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Lelantos began this process by formally executing a memorandum of understanding with Eco on Feb. 13, 2024, and finalized the process by executing an equity acquisition agreement on March 27, 2024. This new addition to the Company will allow it to greatly expand operations, including the introduction of a residential solar program, and directly install Company projects in the states where Eco is licensed. The Company has structured plans to fully acquire Eco after the successful completion of milestones that the Company and Eco have mutually agreed on.



Dedicated to quality and craftsmanship, Eco is an experienced and highly reputable EPC that has been installing solar for homes and businesses since 2017. Over the past three years, Eco has signed 530+ jobs under contract, equating to more than 3.5 megawatts and $19.1 million in contract value. The acquisition directly benefits the Company in the following (but not limited to) ways:



Multiplies the Company's top-line revenue on all collaborative projects 5X-10X.

Provides the Company with direct access to all of Eco's nationwide finance arms, including top solar lenders such as Sunnova.

Provides the Company with direct access to all of Eco's preferred industry best pricing with nationwide renewable energy equipment vendors such as BayWa r.e., ABC Supply Co., CED Greentech, and many others.

Direct licenses to operate in four (4) large solar markets, which allows for strict quality control, greater cost savings, larger margins, and better results. The direct licenses also enable the Company to bring on its own sales groups in each market to generate leads and sales pipelines.

Empowers the Company with the ability to easily expand into new markets. Leverages more than a decade of high-level performance and experience in the solar industry.

CEO of Lelantos Holdings, Nathan Puente, says,“Finalizing this acquisition culminates a process we have been working on for more than 12 months. The synergy and alignment between Lelantos and Eco is outstanding and we are excited to expand our operational footprint and realize the goal of vertical integration within the renewable energy space through the acquisition.”

Isaac Curiel, president and founder of Eco, enthusiastically states,“Our company and full team is excited to begin this new chapter with the backing of Lelantos Holdings. They have already provided great benefits to our company through a rebrand, a new website, and enhanced sales and marketing efforts. The future is bright and I am confident that the combined power of the two companies will lead to great results.”

About Eco Management Systems

Licensed in California, Arizona, Texas, and Illinois, Eco Management is a leading full-service solar provider that has built a reputation for its exceptional service and results. At the forefront of the solar energy landscape, Eco Management's passion lies in helping its partners navigate the industry and developing custom solar solutions that deliver client-specific objectives and needs. Eco embraces each project and delivers the best client experience through strategic project management, personalized leadership, and a transparent and proven process.

Proven Experience with Proven Results



12+ Years Operational Expertise

20+ Employees

4000+ Solar Projects Installed in Multiple States 5-Star Rated with the BBB

Eco Management Systems website: .

About Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of“Solution Hunting,” Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint-venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. With a focus on sustainable energy, Lelantos Holdings has a mission of being at the forefront of innovation in a dynamic industry, and the goal of operating as a vertically integrated entity to reduce overhead and increase service offerings. Although Lelantos is a new entity, the Company's overall vision has been collectively developed by a seasoned management team over the past decade to culminate its current operations, foster innovation, and advance technological developments.

Lelantos Holdings website:

About Lelantos Energy

INNOVATIVE. STRATEGIC. SOLUTION ORIENTED.

Lelantos Energy offers a forward-thinking solution to adapt to the dynamic landscape of commercial solar, residential solar, microgrid design, energy storage architecture, and EV supercharging. With extensive industry expertise, they provide a comprehensive approach and have strategically joined forces with experienced and leading industry professionals as well as dedicated lending resources to create a model that will mitigate risk, establish high-yield rewards for investors, and firmly cement their vision to advance and revolutionize the delivery of renewable energy projects on a global scale.

Lelantos Energy's strength is intelligently designing and developing large-scale projects, from multi-location operations to fully developed utility-scale systems. Beyond that, their key relationships allow them to finance, source products, develop and go to construction more quickly than traditional renewable energy solutions providers.

Lelantos Energy website:

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our Company website, , in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our Company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the Company website.

