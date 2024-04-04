(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Satellite and Spacecraft Subsystem Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Asia-Pacific satellite and spacecraft subsystem market based on satellite subsystem is estimated to reach $6,323.8 million by 2033 from $3,129.6 million in 2023, at a growth rate of 7.29% during the forecast period 2023-2033

The surge in growth is primarily attributed to the burgeoning commercial space sector, which has seen unprecedented levels of satellite deployments and a marked surge in the total count of operational satellites orbiting the Earth. This trend underscores the sector's ongoing growth and vigorous growth trajectory.



The Asia-Pacific satellite and spacecraft subsystem market has witnessed significant growth, driven by the region's burgeoning space exploration initiatives and increasing demand for satellite-based services. With countries like China, India, and Japan expanding their space programs, there's a growing emphasis on developing advanced satellite subsystems. This market encompasses various critical components such as propulsion systems, power systems, communication systems, and payloads.

Companies in the region are investing heavily in research and development to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and performance of these subsystems. Additionally, the rising adoption of satellite technology for communication, navigation, Earth observation, and remote sensing applications further propels market growth. As APAC nations continue to invest in space exploration and satellite technology, the satellite and spacecraft subsystem market in the region is poised for continuous growth and innovation.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of subsystems available for deployment and their potential. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the Asia-Pacific satellite and spacecraft subsystem market based on satellite subsystem, launch vehicle subsystem, and deep space probe subsystem.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Asia-Pacific satellite and spacecraft subsystem market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as contract, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been contracted to strengthen their position in the satellite and spacecraft subsystem market.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Asia-Pacific satellite and spacecraft subsystem market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major satellite and spacecraft subsystem companies providing subsystems, respectively. Moreover, a detailed market share analysis of the players operating in the satellite and spacecraft subsystem market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 New Space Business Scenario: A Growth Factor in the Satellite and Spacecraft Subsystem Market

1.1.2 Impact of 3D Printing: Revolutionizing Space Industry

1.1.3 Changing Landscape of Space Composites

1.1.4 Impact of Commercial-Off-the-Shelf (COTS)Components in Satellite Serial Production

1.1.5 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Research and Development Activities for Developing Cost-Efficient Subsystem and Component

1.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Satellite-Based Downstream Services

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Impact of Space Radiation on Spacecraft and Astronauts

1.2.2.2 Rising Impact of Cyberattacks on Satellites

1.2.2.3 Evolution of Standardized Satellite and Subsystem Platform

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 New Product Launches, Developments, and Others

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, Contracts, and Others

1.2.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Growing Developments for Cislunar Programs

2 Asia-Pacific

2.1 Satellite and Spacecraft Subsystem Market (by Region)

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Asia-Pacific

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Satellite and Spacecraft Subsystem Market (by End User), Value and Volume Data

2.2.3 Product

2.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific Satellite and Spacecraft Subsystem Market (by Satellite Subsystem), Value and Volume Data

2.2.3.2 Asia- Pacific Satellite and Spacecraft Subsystem Market (by Launch Vehicle Subsystem), Value and Volume Data

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.2.4.1 China

2.2.4.2 India

2.2.4.3 Japan

2.2.4.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

3 Market- Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profile

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1.1 Role of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in the Satellite and Spacecraft Subsystem Market

3.2.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.2 Business Strategies

3.2.1.2.1 New Product Developments and Fundings

3.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies

3.2.1.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Agreements

3.2.1.4 Analyst View

4 Research Methodology

