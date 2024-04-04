UK up against developing pressure due to weapons sales to Israel

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is up against repeated demands to prevent shipping weapons to Israel, after the fatal bombardment by the nation`s army of a humanitarian convoy in Gaza, press sources are stating.



On Monday, seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) assistance staffers, mainly foreigners also together with three British citizens, were murdered by Israeli air-raids that were supposedly targeting a Hamas armies. The occurrence has ignited global condemnation.



Peter Ricketts, previous national security counselor to then-Premier, presently-Foreign Secretary David Cameron, declared on Wednesday in remarks on the occurrence that Britain had presently “reached that point.” He commended the United Kingdom to give a “signal” to Israel that it has not been dealing with its obligations under global rule seriously enough.



“Sometimes in conflict you get a moment where there is such global outrage that it crystallizes a sense that things can’t go on like this. I hope that this awful incident will serve that purpose,” Ricketts informed the news agency. Britain’s key opposition groups requested on Wednesday that the Conservative administration release lawful instruction it has gotten on whether Israel has violated global humanitarian rule throughout the conflict in Gaza.



David Lammy, foreign affairs official for the antagonist Labour Party, stated “there are very serious accusations that Israel has breached international law.” He asked from the administration to “publish the legal advice now,” stating that “if it says there is a clear risk that United Kingdom arms might be used in a serious breach of international humanitarian law, it’s time to suspend the sale of those arms.”

